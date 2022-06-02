Mary May (Hunt) Koelblinger
Dec. 22, 1943 - May 16, 2022
Mary May (Hunt) Koelblinger was a beloved mother, oma, wife, sister, and friend. Mary passed peacefully May 16, 2022. She was born to Mary (Haight) and Thomas Hunt on December 22, 1943, in Beacon, N.Y. Her father was killed in World War II in April 1944, and it was a great sadness that she was never able to meet her dad.
She met the love of her life, Henry Koelblinger, who rented a room in the house next door to her best friend. They married on July 1, 1962, and moved to Austria to take over Henry’s family leather business. Mary quickly learned the German language and customs. Their daughter Andréa (Steve Kroll) was born during their stay there. They soon accepted a position in Milwaukee, and moved back to the states where their daughter Peg (Ted Christian) was born. Due to job opportunities they soon moved to Petersburg, West Virginia, and then Mercersburg, Pa. While living in Pennsylvania, the family grew with the addition of daughter, Michelle (Joe Kozlowski) and son, Christopher (Lori Young). Mary was always known for her creativity and artistry rivaling Martha Stewart! She sewed clothing for her family, created award winning Halloween costumes and paintings, and planted floral and vegetable gardens. She was always the best dressed and most beloved hostess. Mary found joy in every day and when you were with her there was always laughing. Her food skills were well-known as were all her creative talents. She excelled at everything she was passionate about, and her family was her greatest treasure. She started and ran a preschool where she spent many hours making it special for all who attended. Mary was always willing to help a friend, to mend a dress, make decorations for an event or help in any way.
The family moved to Luray, Virginia, and then back to Wisconsin, where they settled in Oconomowoc. Mary and Henry made life-long friends wherever they lived and enjoyed traveling Ñ especially back to Austria and other locations to visit generations of family, to include their grandchildren (Kati, Chad, Hallie, Max, Rachel, Abbie, Nikolaus, Kyle, Megan, Karstan and Ryan, step-grandchildren Max, Kennedy, Alaina and Aubree) and great-grandchildren (Carson, Kashton, Micah, Melody.) Their greatest joy was hosting large dinner parties for family and friends. Mary was always the life of the party and even dressed up in a wedding dress for a party and ended up in the pool! When Henry retired, they moved to Hernando, Florida, where they enjoyed sitting in their front yard with a glass of wine inviting friends to join them. They started supper clubs to share their love of food and wine. Henry passed away December 10, 2020. Mary's loving legacy will be honored by her loved ones by living their lives as she did.
A life celebration for both Mary and Henry will be held at the American Legion in Mcfarland on Sunday June 5th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the National Lupus Foundation.