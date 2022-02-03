MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.
Mary Olds McIsaac
Mary Olds McIsaac, 91, passed away peacefully in Minneapolis, Minn., on January 6, 2022, surrounded by family. Mary was born in Auburn, New York, in 1930 to Dorothy Swift Melone and Harry Roberts Melone Sr. She graduated from Auburn High School and Wells College.
After moving to Wisconsin with her husband, Charles I. Post Jr., Mary was a retail manager at Stokely USA and later worked at Marshall Field’s. She was active with the United Way, the Visiting Nurse Association and the League of Women Voters.
She enjoyed gardening, walking, cats and bridge. After a divorce, Mary spent her later years in Auburn and Amelia Island, Florida, with her second husband, George McIsaac, now deceased.
She is survived by her children Jeffrey Post (Katie), Martha Post (Leo Laux), Elizabeth Post, Caroline Post DeWyer (Brian) and David Post, along with 11 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and George’s two sons.
She was predeceased by her brother Harry Melone Jr. and sister Anne Melone Deidrick.
Mary’s family would like to thank her devoted caregivers at The Waters on 50th and on Amelia Island. Memorial services will be held in Auburn at a later date.
Donations may be made in Mary’s memory to Wells College at https://www.wells.edu/giving. Condolences may be left at https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/auburnpub/name/mary-mcisaac-obituary?id=32449378.