WEST BEND
Mary V. Schultz
January 24, 1930 - Dec. 22, 2022
Mary V. Schultz (nee Grammer), age 92 years, of West Bend passed peacefully on December 22, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton surrounded by her family. She had been suffering for little over a year with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and heart failure.
Mary was born on January 24, 1930, in Racine and raised in Milwaukee by her parents, Helen and Vernon Grammer. She married John Schultz, Jr. on February 24, 1966, in Milwaukee.
Mary attended Milwaukee Public Schools, Marquette University and Moraine Park Technical College. She was a person of determination with liberal sensibilities and a hard worker who built a multifaceted 50-year career. After high school Mary served as an information agent for Greyhound Bus lines. Later, she worked in several retail positions and as a buyer, was a marketing specialist, and administrative assistant. She helped at the family business, Modern Cabinet and Restaurant Supply. In addition, Mary worked as a life insurance agent. However, after the birth of her sons, she became a full-time mother and homemaker. When her younger son started high school, Mary began her career as a real estate agent, and retired after 15 years to take care of her mother and firstborn granddaughter.
Mary enjoyed baking for her family and friends. Her creative side encouraged her to explore many different arts and crafts. She had an appreciation for literature and authored poems and short stories, some of which were sent to magazines for publication.
Those Mary leaves behind to cherish her memory include her husband, John, of 56 years; two sons, John (Amy Muehlbauer) Schultz and Vernon (Kelli) Schultz; and three grandchildren, Issabel, Katelyn, and Samuel Schultz. Nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends further survive her.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Vernon Grammer; biological father, James W. Lacy; and siblings, Helen (John) Hall and James (Sue) Lacy.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Timmer’s Resort, 5151 Timmer Bay Road, West Bend.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton for their care and compassion.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Mary’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book
(www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.