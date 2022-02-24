Matthew Charles Morse
Nov. 4, 1957 - Feb. 10, 2022
Matthew Charles Morse, age 64, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice with his family by his side on February 10, 2022. Matt was born in Flint, MI, on November 4, 1957, to Charles and Wilma (nee Pruder) Morse.
Matt is survived by the love of his life and soul mate, Cyndee; his two beautiful children, Tyler (Katrina) Morse and Nicole (Jason) Heard; his grandchildren, Gavin Heard, Griffin Heard, Hudson Heard, Hendrix Heard, Harper Morse and Kinsley Morse; siblings, Deb (Bob) Cox, Tammy (Mark Harms) Corrigan, Todd (Brenda) Morse, Sandi (Todd) Blackwell and Paul Corrigan; nephews, Tom Cox, Colin Cox, John Corrigan, Brantley Blackwell and Nickolas Blackwell; nieces, Tina Cox, Colleen Hansen, Kiersten Morse and Kenlen Morse.
Matt was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Sean Morse; and his best friend, Rod Barnett, who passed away 5 years to the day that Matt passed.
Matt attended Brookfield Central High School before attending the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he received his bachelor’s degree in Business Marketing. Matt met his wife, Cyndee, on a golf course in Florida, where her dad made a tee time for the two of them and two others. They were married in Brookfield on September 27, 1980, and have been married for 41 years.
After college, he worked for Burroughs Corporation and then for Cyndee’s dad at W.K. Baumann Company. After leaving W.K. Baumann Company Matt started his journey of being an entrepreneur, first starting his own company as a manufacturing rep. Then in 1997, he began the Prestwick Group. The Prestwick Group created golf course accessories out of a 750 sq. ft. facility in Nashotah. Matt’s passion for the game of golf along with the help of a novel material, HDPE recycled plastic, launched a new business and created a family of brands. In 2003, the company began to offer customized site furnishings for golf properties throughout the U.S. This new product category took the golf world by surprise and allowed Prestwick to become a dominant force within the golf industry. Some of their customers include Augusta National, Pebble Beach, Winged Foot, Shinnecock, Whistling Straits, and Erin Hills, to name a few. The National Golf Foundation has now recognized Prestwick Golf as a worldwide leader in golf and included the company as one of the Top 100 Most Influential Businesses in the Golf market. With the successful introduction of customized site furnishings in the golf industry, Prestwick stacked this success and expanded its business beyond golf. By 2007, they had established themselves in
the hospitality, corporate, venue, attraction, education, and government markets. As of 2021, The Prestwick Companies have shipped to 65 different countries, over 12,000 properties and have shipped over $300 million in products.
In more recent years, Matt purchased Malibu, an outdoor furniture company out of Rhode Island. The business has since been moved to Sussex, where it is headquartered today. The company has been renamed to Sister Bay Furniture out of Matt and Cyndee’s love for Door County. The outdoor furniture retail store was built in Sussex this past year launching the business into the consumer market.
In 2018, Matt purchased Lac La Belle Golf Club. A historic landmark, The Club at Lac La Belle is one of the oldest courses in America and was founded in 1896. A club with a rich history of over 120 years and known as the Course of Champions, hosting major championships in 1899 and 1900. The course underwent a major reconstruction, fulfilling Matt’s dream of designing and building a golf course. The family dedicated themselves to preserving the history and traditions of the Club and the game of golf.
Matt himself was a Club Champion at Westmoor CC and has two holes-in-one in his lifetime. He was also the champion of the 1st Annual National FCA Golf Scramble. Matt loved golf so much, he saved all of his score cards.
Matt was a very spiritual man and was always looking for a sign or answer when making decisions. He found God in everything he did. Some would call Matt passionate, a visionary, a risk taker, he was a hardworking, determined and generous man. He was also known as a leader, who motivated and seemed to get more out of people than what they thought was possible. He was also a deep thinker and was never afraid to speak his mind.
Family was important to Matt. He put his family before himself and loved them all unconditionally. He leaves behind a legacy of memories, stories, and love that his children will pass down to their children. Matt was one of a kind and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to thank the staff at AngelsGrace Hospice for their compassion and outstanding care they have provided Matt. The family would also like to thank all of their family and friends for their prayers and continued support.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Matt’s name to Zachariah’s Acres.
A visitation will take place on March 5, 2022, at Crosspoint Community Church W380-N6931 N. Lake Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 from 1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. with the service starting at 4:00 p.m. A celebration of Matt will be held at The Carriage House at Lac La Belle after the service, please join us for food and drinks while we share memories of Matt. 6996 Pennsylvania Ave. Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
Isaiah 40:31 “Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary.”
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.