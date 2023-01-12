Michael J. Sullivan
Aug. 13, 1933 - Jan. 5, 2023
Michael J. Sullivan, age 89, passed away on January 5, 2023, peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born on August 13, 1933, to John and Faye (Shafer) Sullivan in La Crosse.
Michael is survived by his wife, Carol; their children, Lynn (Eric) Highum, Lisa (Robert) Hagenow, Kelly (Timothy) Cassidy and John (Nicole) Sullivan; his grandchildren, Lauren (Gerry) Guenther, Carolyn Highum, Shannon Highum, Ashley Hagenow, Sarah Hagenow, Maureen Cassidy, Kevin Cassidy, Trevor Cassidy, Ava Sullivan and Alek Henningsgard; and his great-grandchildren, Norah and Ryann Guenther.
Michael attended the University of Minnesota, where he played football as a halfback. He served in the U.S. Army, where he saw a lot of the world, and was honorably discharged in 1955. Michael met his wife, Carol, in the Twin Cities, in 1957. Michael started his career with Minnesota Chemical Company in 1959, and retired in 1999. His favorite hobby was spending time with his wife and working in his yard.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 13, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Military honors will follow at church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Michael’s name to ProHealth Hospice, the School Sisters of Notre Dame or the American Heart Association.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family.