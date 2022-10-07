Michael John Nelson (Mike)
Michael John Nelson (Mike) passed away on September 26, 2022, at the age of 61. Mike was the son of Brad and Mary Nelson. He was born in Green Bay, but spent most of his adult life in Oconomowoc, where he embraced the beauty and abundance of natural waterways.
Mike was very proud of his two children, Nicole and Travis, and has enjoyed watching them mature into happy, kind, successful adults. Mike was thrilled to be able to travel to Key West last February to attend Nicole’s wedding to Danny Gibson and he was very happy to learn of Travis’ engagement to Jillian Goldberg this spring.
Mike loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. In his unending quest for a shimmering bass, tasty panfish or giant musky, he fished every lake and river in the region and many of the lakes in northern Wisconsin. He shared his love of fishing with anyone who was interested, telling tall fish tales and teaching many others to fish over the years.
In true Nelson style, Mike loved cooking, eating, talking about food and planning the next meal. As a boy, Mike was funny, kind and mischievous. He was prone to shenanigans, antics and bending the rules. Mike loved to listen to music and he would often break into dance when he heard one of his favorites - Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard or any good ‘ole rock and roll. In Mike’s memory and in the words of the great Johnny Cash, “Life and love go on, let the music play.”
From when he was young and throughout his life, Mike loved dogs. He was especially fond of his parent’s little dog, Rover, who provided great comfort to Mike when he was in pain and great companionship when he was feeling good, often riding in the basket of his bike or trailing at the end of a leash as Mike and Rover explored town or relaxed at the boardwalk.
Mike’s sense of creativity and adventure helped propel him into a variety of careers, from being an ironworker in Texas to installing hardwood floors in Lake Country to offering fishing guide services in northern Wisconsin. The pinnacle of his career is when he worked his way up from prep cook to sous chef and went on to become an executive chef, overseeing the culinary offerings at some of the finest restaurants in the Milwaukee area.
Addiction plagued Mike throughout his adult life and he struggled with significant health issues in recent years. Over the course of the last few years, Mike spent countless hours writing a book about his life, adventures and his many near-death experiences. He worked closely with his daughter, Nicole, to help bring life to his book, titled, “Dairyland’s Dead Man Walking; The Trials and Tribulations of a Man Who Beat Death 13 Times.”
Left with his memories are his daughter, Nicole Gibson and her husband, Danny; Mike’s son, Travis Nelson and his fiancee, Jillian Goldberg; and former spouse Carrie Burdick, all of Sarasota, Fla.; parents, Brad and Mary Nelson of Oconomowoc; Mike’s four sisters and spouses, Christina Verlinde and Eddie Koenderman of Pensacola, Fla.; Lori and Dan Cronin of Oconomowoc; Rebecca Nelson and John Pade of St. George Island, Fla.; and Mary Nelson of Oconomowoc. Mike also leaves behind nieces, nephews and their spouses: Jake and Felicia Verlinde, Pensacola, Fla.; Kelli and AJ Folino, San Louis Obispo, Calif.; Keegan and Lauren Cronin, West Allis; Melinda Bok, Las Vegas, Nev.; and Andrew Bok, West Lafayette, Ind.
In honor of Mike’s memory, the family has asked to please consider donating to the Hope Center of Waukesha. Donation Link: https://hopecenterwi.org/donate-now/