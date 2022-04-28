Michael John Nestler
May 25, 1941 - April 22, 2022
Michael John Nestler, age 80, passed away at home on April 22, 2022. Mike was born on May 25, 1941, in Milwaukee, to Adolph and Heleyne (nee Johemko).
Mike is survived by his children, Sue (Mike) Thomas, Carol (Phil) Wacker, Patti (Tony) Zingale, James (Brandon) Nestler and Stephen Nestler; grandchildren, Shawn Bucksa, Zach Thomas, Sarah (fiance Jory) Thomas, George Thomas, Ben Wacker and Tony Zingale; along with many more family and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Diane; his parents; and brothers, Norman, Dan and Don.
Mike was an artist by trade. Generations would recognize the advertising icons including local radio personalities, recognizable cartoon bugs and characters, and the illustrations in some of the first cookie recipe books distributed by the local electric company. He continued his strong passion as a hobby by exploring different mediums and techniques and he shared his art work with his family. He found a love for baking, especially his peanut butter cookies and pumpkin pancakes, which he always served with coffee. He loved to host meals with his children and grandchildren and tell life stories that were embellished with his quick wit.
Family was the most important thing to him and he would never hesitate to express his love and gratitude to them. Mike was selfless and a caregiver above and beyond as he demonstrated his care for Diane, so she could remain in their home. He was a good man, compassionate and caring.
Mike enjoyed watching old movies and was a self-taught war historian. He had deep respect for those who fought for freedom and imparted that love of country to anyone he met. He adored animals as much as they adored him, especially the family dogs and parakeets.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wounded Warriors Project in Michael’s name are appreciated.
Services are pending at this time.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.