OCONOMOWOC
Michael P. Luebke
Michael P. Luebke was born to eternal life on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the age of 72. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen, of 52 years; his sons Brian Luebke (Jennifer Bergman) and Kyle Luebke; his grandchildren Nicholas, Jeremy, Raegen, and Ryker; and his siblings Jerry (Mary) Luebke and Bonnie Cooper (Bob Manke). He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Adam Luebke; his parents, Eugene and Patricia Luebke; and his sister-in-law, Ann.
Michael was a firefighter for the Okauchee Fire Department for 36 years and worked as a machinist at Anderson Machine and retired after 35 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian burial at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S Cross St, Oconomowoc. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
