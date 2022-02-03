Milton F. Wegner
Milton F. Wegner passed away January 18, 2022, at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn; his sisters Ardell Pfeifer, Erline Wegner and Darlene Wegner; and his parents, Franklin and Malinda Wegner.
He was loving husband to Rosalyn; beloved father to Randall (Lori) Wegner, Kurt Wegner, beloved step-dad to Dawn (Stephen) Coleman, Gwen (Doug) Canady, Wade Stelter and Lana (Josh Viet) Stelter; special grandfather to Kendall (Michael) Huebner, Molly (Brandon) Butler, Karlie Wegner, Rachel Wegner, Easton Butler, Peyton Huebner, Braxton Huebner, Stephanie (Austin) Henneberry, Serena Coleman, Isaiah Coleman, Jordan Canady and Olivia Canady and is further survived by other family and friends.
Milton belonged to Cooney Riders Snowmobile Club-Charter Member and Officer and Waukesha County Snowmobile Association-Member and Officer. He was developmental member of snowmobile search and rescue. He worked for Westbend/Chrysler Corporation for 23 years, the Town of Summit Highway Department for 18 years and M&M Construction-Concrete Business for 45 years. He was with the Summit Fire Department-Fireman as a Lieutenant, Assistant Chief and Chief for 42 years. He was a member of Waukesha County Fire Department Chief Association and the State of Wisconsin Fire Chief Association. He was a member of the Waukesha County Towns Association.
Services were held.
