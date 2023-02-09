OCONOMOWOC
Nancy C. Trombla
June 20, 1932 - Jan. 31, 2023
Nancy C. Trombla, 90, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023. She was born on June 20, 1932, in Sheboygan to the late Emil and Frieda Nelson. Nancy graduated from Central High School in 1950, and after working to save money for college, she obtained her bachelor’s from Central State College (UWSP). She later returned to UW-Stevens Point earning her master’s, while teaching and raising her children.
She met William G. Trombla Jr. after being set up on a blind date. She realized he checked every box on a hand-written list of spousal requirements she gave her sisters prior to dating. Her sisters presented her this checklist on the day of her marriage to Bill on August 18, 1962, in Plymouth, and all agreed she had found her soul mate. They will now be able to celebrate their anniversaries together.
During her working years, she was a teacher in Plymouth, Pulaski, and most notably in Westfield for 22 years until her retirement in 1995. Nancy was very proud when she was honored as the Westfield School District’s Teacher of the Year in 1988-89.
Throughout her life, she was always generous and compassionate. In her younger “auntie” days, she would help her mom run the Annual Nelson Family Christmas Party. More recently, she was the provider of bingo prizes, treat bags, and knitted items for the Nelson Family Reunion. She spoiled her grandkids throughout the year, Christmas in July trips were always special. Her passion for knitting and sewing left a legacy of pillows, placemats, Barbie clothes, hats, mittens, and dish clothes.
Nancy is survived by her children, David Trombla and Leigh (Michael) Jordan, and grandchildren, Ellen and William “Will” Trombla; Stephanie, Jacob (Samantha), and Amanda Jordan. She is further survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; sisters, Catherine Rinka, Betty Stenske, Joyce Gruenke and Pearl Haen; and brothers, Raymond and Milton Nelson.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Wilkinson Woods, Aurora Summit and Watertown hospitals, Western Lakes & Watertown EMS, The Marquardt, and Common Heart Hospice.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 11, at Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, 1535 S. 12th St., Sheboygan, from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12 p.m.
To honor Nancy’s love of reading and education, donations can be made in her memory to Friends of Ethel Everhard Memorial Library in Westfield; Mead Library Foundation in Sheboygan or any other charity of your choice.
Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reinboldfh.com.