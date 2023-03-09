Nancy J. Laabs
June 22, 1925 - March 6, 2023
In the early hours of March 6, 2023, Nancy passed away peacefully at the age of 97.
Married to Armin “Shrimp” Laabs on September 24, 1949, they had celebrated their anniversary of 62 years at the time of Armin’s passing in 2011.
Baptized as a child by Pastor T. K. Herbener, Nancy remained a lifelong member of Dr. Martin Luther Church, a member of VFW Auxiliary #2260 and past member of the Shamrock Club because she so enjoyed her Irish heritage.
Preceded by husband Armin, brother James Leeds, parents William and Marie (nee O’Hara) Leeds, and step-father Charles Bartlett.
Survived by children Kevin (Shellie), Brian (Debbie), Diane (Tim), Curt (Lori) and John (Laura); grandchildren Elizabeth (Justin), Emily (Chas), Molly (Nick), Joseph, Iris, Troy and Brogan; and great-grandchildren Owen, Rhys, William and Brae.
Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Three Pillars for the loving care and friendship extended to not only Nancy, but her children as well.
A graveside service for the family will be held at LaBelle Cemetery.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.
...and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand...