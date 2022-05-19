OCONOMOWOC
Nancy Jean (Abendroth) Thiele
Dec. 31, 1941 - May 15, 2022
Nancy was born December 31, 1941, in Chicago, IL, and baptized on January 25, 1942. Nancy was the second oldest of three children of Elmer and Eva (Freese) Abendroth. The family, including her brother Richard Abendroth (deceased) and sister Susan Abendroth (deceased) moved to Oconomowoc in 1945. She attended St. Matthew’s Lutheran grade school and was confirmed in the Lutheran faith on April 3, 1955. She graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1959.
Nancy attended Valparaiso University for two years then transferred to the Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, MO, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree and Registered Nurse degree in 1964. After graduating, she married Timothy Earl Thiele on September 25, 1965.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Tim, whom she lovingly called the greatest husband in the world - her love! They are blessed with six children: Matthew (Peggy) Thiele, Kristin (Todd) Simons, David (deceased) (Julia) Thiele, Daniel (Teresa) Thiele, Rachel (Kevin) Fregien, Megan (Ryan) Demianiuk; and loving grandparents to 22 grandchildren.
Nancy was a staff nurse at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital for 30 years. Her greatest joys in life were sharing her love for Jesus with family, friends and everyone she met. She shared her faith openly and often, truly the embodiment of “love your neighbor as yourself.”
Nancy always had energy beyond her years and a passion for lake living and the outdoors. Nancy’s favorites activities included: swimming, waterskiing, walking, biking, tennis, downhill skiing and camping.
A memorial service is planned for May 28, 2022, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 818 W. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.
Memorials appreciated to St. Matthew’s tuition assistance fund: https://onrealm.org/smls/-/form/give/now or Lakeside Lutheran H.S. tuition assistance fund: https://www.llhs.org/apps/pages/donate.
Plants are available through Rhodee’s Flower and Greenhouses: https://www.rhodeefloral.com/plants/cat1010006.