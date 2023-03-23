OCONOMOWOC
Orville F. Heimer
Oct. 17, 1931 - March 17, 2023
Orville F. Heimer, 91, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at Heritage Court in Pewaukee. Orville was born October 17, 1931, in Bruce, son of Edward and Ruby (nee Daniels) Heimer.
He attended school before leaving to help on the family farm. Orville was drafted into the Army and served during the Korean War. Orville married the former Lois J. Priebe on July 10, 1954, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Milwaukee. She preceded him in death on March 11, 2018.
Orville worked as a machinist for many years, and was employed at Allis-Chalmers and Carnation. Orville was proud of his military service and was a member of VFW 2260 and American Legion. Orville spoke highly of the time he went on The Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Orville and Lois were foster parents for over 17 years.
In his spare time, Orville enjoyed puzzles, word search, paint by numbers and bowling.
Orville is survived by his children, Corrine “Corky” (Gil) Kuchta, Brian (Janet) Heimer, Bruce (Melanie) Heimer, Brett (Sue Niedziejko) Heimer and Karen (Tom Skaradzinski) Kissner; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Orville is further preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law Terese Heimer; son-in-law Mark Pendowski; and siblings Edward, Dorothy, Ruthie, Violet and Pete.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home in Watertown with the Rev. Ray Bezanson officiating. Family and friends may visit at Hafemeister Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Burial, with military graveside rites conducted by VFW Post 2260, will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.