Page Townsend Stevens Lane
Aug. 20, 1939 — Sept. 29, 2022
Page Townsend Stevens Lane, 83, died Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home. She was born August 20, 1939, in Wabash Township, south of Covington, Indiana, to Yvonne (Craycraft) and Virgil Townsend.
Page attended her first eight years of school at Rabb school, where she made many lifelong friends. She graduated from Covington High School in 1957, where she was valedictorian and homecoming queen. She was a 10-year 4-H member and Fountain County Fair queen. She attended Indiana State University where she was junior prom queen and in Who’s Who in Colleges & Universities.
She met Ralph S. Stevens in New Hampshire in 1961. They married in 1962 and had three children – Tara Lynn, Mark and Allison. Due to Ralph’s early onset Parkinson’s diagnosis, they moved to Oconomowoc in 1975. Ralph passed in 1991. Page taught English at Oconomowoc Junior High, and elementary grades at Meadowview, Park Lawn and Ixonia – enjoying close friendships. She was president of the Oconomowoc teachers’ union.
She married Ted Lane in 1993. Upon her retirement, they moved back to her hometown of Covington, Indiana, where she enjoyed renewing activities like Booklovers, garden clubs, Wabash Valley Birthday Club, Rabb lunches, water aerobics, morel mushroom hunting and many others. They also enjoyed winters in Zellwood Station, Florida.
Page enjoyed travelling, gardening and making memories with family and friends. She has been sharing the sentiments of her mother – that her life was more laughter than tears and to remember the laughter.
She is survived by her husband, Ted Lane; brother Lane (Donna) Townsend; daughters Tara (Hank) and Allison; son Mark (Michelle); grandson Chad (Sarah); granddaughter Ashley (Ethan) Davilo; great-granddaughter Eleanor (Ellie); stepsons David and Dan Lane; granddaughter Tonya (Chris) Springer; and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She is also survived by special cousins.
Visitation was 4-6 p.m. (EDT) Tuesday, October 4, with memorial service at 6 p.m. at Shelby Funeral Home, 622 Third Street, Covington, IN. Per her wishes, Page will be cremated with a private interment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cades Mill and Wallace Covered Bridge Fund, 4-H Fairgrounds Foundation Fund, or Covington Community Foundation via the Western Indiana Community Foundation (www.wicf-inc.org), 135 S. Stringtown Road, P.O. Box 175, Covington, IN 47932.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.shelbyfuneralhome.com.