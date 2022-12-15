OCONOMOWOC
Pamela Kay Grether
July 8, 1948 — Dec. 11, 2022
Pamela Kay Grether (Runge) born July 8, 1948, passed away December 11, 2022, in Oconomowoc. After having been diagnosed with cancer 5 years ago, Pam ultimately died of pneumonia surrounded by her husband and children.
She is survived by her husband, Bob, of 53 years, who had been her loving and gracious partner. In her recent years of illness he provided needed support and love. She is also survived by her daughter, Jennifer, son, Robbie, plus her son-inlaw Robert Hoffman, daughter-in-law Emily Ruzicka and 4 adoring grandchildren, Amelia (age 20), Dashel (age 13), Leo (age 12), Ivy (age 9). She will also be missed by her mother, Darlene, sister Kate, sister Lisa, sister Debbie and brother Mike. Pam’s father, Jim, sister Michelle and brother Brian all preceded her in death and wait to greet her in heaven. Countless relatives and close friends will mourn her passing as well. Pam was born in Chester, Ill., and was the oldest of 7 children to parents Jim and Darlene Runge. She excelled as a student and after graduating from Wood River High School, attended Southern Illinois University. She married Bob Grether in 1969 and the couple relocated to Milwaukee. They soon after moved to Menomonee Falls where Pam and Bob met many of their lifelong friends. In 1979, Pam began a successful career in the financial industry, a life-path she followed for almost 40 years. As a financial advisor, Pam ultimately attained the position of vice president at various institutions including A.G. Edwards, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Ameriprise. To her disappointment, and that of her family, friends and clients, she was forced to retire in 2018 due to her diagnosis of esophageal cancer.
Pam loved entertaining and was especially gifted as a gourmet cook and gracious host. She was always planning the next event and/or trip with family and friends. She traveled throughout Europe, Asia including Japan and China, plus numerous extended family excursions to Mexico and a number of rafting trips with friends Lee and Melodee throughout the Western United States.
Anyone who knew Pam could tell her love for her children and grandchildren knew no bound. Her adventurous spirit, generous nature and willingness to say “YES” to life will be remembered and missed.
Her appreciation of life included her caring relationships with friends Melodee and Lee, Sue and Mike, Barb and Bob, Sherry and Frank, Carol and Tom, Gerry and Tom, Jane and Jerry, Nancy and Chuck, Donna and Marty, Dorine and Mike, Karen and Jim and too many others to name.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location), 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane in Oconomowoc, with a funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at the Golden Mast in Okauchee.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Catalyst Project in Madison.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.