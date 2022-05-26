OCONOMOWOC
Patricia A. Miller (nee Nehls)
Feb. 28, 1935 - May 19, 2022
Patricia A. Miller (nee Nehls), age 87, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 19, 2022.
She was born February 28, 1935, in Oconomowoc, to Esther Louise (nee Hintz) and Arthur Henry “Pat” Nehls. Patricia graduated from Oconomowoc High School, where she met her loving husband George Miller and married in 1955. She went to Waverly Collage in Iowa.
Loving mother of Debra (Dean) Zerbst, Laurel Vasquez, Mark (Caryn) Miller, Tina (Brian) Jeager and Mike Miller; her grandchildren, Alex, Markus, Jennifer, Paul, Kyle, Brooke, Tierney, Trenton, Stephaine, Melissa and Jeremiah; and her great-grandchildren, Owen, Carter, Charlotte, Julian, Xavier, Jayden, Hailey, Michael, Arianna, Tegan, Emerson and Aubrey. Further survived by sister in-laws, Joyce Nehls, Jackie Nehls and Ruth Ann Nehls, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews, especially godchild Sandy Stilp.
She was preceded in death by her husband George; her parents, Esther and Arthur “Pat”; her sisters Iris and Carol; her brothers Charles “Bummie,” Nielan “Pat,” Donald and Richard “Gus.”
Patricia was one of the first car hops at the Kiltie in Oconomowoc. She worked at Hartland Plastics. Pat and George owned a bar on Lake Keesus. She worked many years as a waitress at the Chart House-Front Page in North Lake and Max Meiers in Hartland.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Always thinking of her family and having activities and gatherings with much food, she was a great cook who loved to can. She was always there to help, teach cooking and raise grandkids. She will be dearly missed. She loved to garden and spend time with family at their cottage in Irma. They had lived many years on North Lake. She had many close friends from high school, especially Lois Moosreiner. She was at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc for the last three years and very involved. She will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Shorehaven for the wonderful care they have given her for the past three years. Also, to ProHealth Care Hospital and ProHealth Care Hospice for their care.
Visitation was at St. Teresa Parish, Highway 83, North Lake, on Wednesday, May 25, from 10 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Reception followed. Final rest is at St. Clare Catholic Cemetery, North Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to breast cancer awareness or Shorehaven would be appreciated.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.