Patrick Lawrence Keating
Oct. 5, 1935 — Aug. 2, 2022
Patrick Lawrence Keating, age 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 2, 2022. Pat was born on October 5, 1935, in St. Paul, Minn., to Joseph and Margaret (nee Hoye) Keating.
Pat is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Joan; his beautiful daughters, Lisa (Phil) Brudos, Quenby (Darrell) Roth, Krissy (Erik) Lange, Colleen (Bill) Mihelich, Erin (Shaun) O’Connell and Molly (Brian) Fink; grandchildren Chad (Lauren), Ben (Emily), Marie, Ryan (Brittni), Emily (Trevor), Maggie, Garrett, Joanie, Sean, Bryn, Charlie, Thomas, Shannon, Joe and Keira; great-grandchildren Evan, Drew, Claire, Calvin, Scott, Haley, Remi and Mila; brothers John (Cheryl), Jim (Jackie) and Mike; along with many more loving family and friends. Pat was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joan; brother Joseph; sisters Mary “Bernie,” Margaret “Muggs” and Florence “Flossy.”
Pat grew up in St. Paul, Minn., and moved to his grandparents’ farm in Belle Plaine, Minn., during his teen years. It was here that he discovered his love of country life and met his first wife, Joan. After high school, Pat was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he met many lifelong friends. In 1970, Pat lost Joan to breast cancer and was left alone to raise their two daughters, Krissy and Colleen.
Pat was first and foremost a proud Irishman. Luck was on his side on March 17, 1971, when he met his beloved second wife, Joan. He and Joan married and were now a family of six, including Joan's daughters, Lisa and Quenby. Together they then had Erin and Molly.
Music was an integral part of Pat’s life. He taught himself the guitar at a very young age and sang and played in numerous bands throughout the years. He was a master on the guitar, banjo and mandolin. His girls remember a constant stream of music playing at home through their younger years.
Family was the most important part of Pat’s life. He cherished and loved his daughters and was thrilled to welcome six sons-in-law into the family. Anyone who knew or met Pat, was made to feel they were the most special person in the room. We will all miss his kisses and tight hugs.
The family wants to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Western Lakes first responders, the staff at Oconomowoc and Waukesha Memorial Hospitals, and especially Angels-Grace Hospice for the comfort and compassion they provided Pat and his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation or your local autism organization in Pat’s name are appreciated.
Memorial Mass will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, 10:30 a.m. at St. John Assumption Catholic Church in Faxon Township, Sibley County (26523 200th St. Belle Plaine, MN 56011). Short visitation will be in the church social hall from 9:30 a.m. ~ 10:30 a.m. Burial following Mass with Military Honors will be at the Our Lady of the Prairie Cemetery, Belle Plaine, MN. Lunch and social to follow burial at the Rustic Room in Neisen's Corner Bar, Belle Plaine. A Celebration of Life will take place in Oconomowoc on Saturday, October 8, at Cornerstone Sports Pub and Eatery upstairs event room. More details to follow.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.