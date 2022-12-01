MILWAUKEE
Patty Kiely (Lynkiewicz)
March 31, 1973 - Nov. 25, 2022
On Friday, November 25, 2022, we lost a piece of our hearts. Patty Kiely of Milwaukee passed away at the age of 49 years surrounded by her family and relatives.
Born in Oconomowoc, she was the daughter of Robin and Kathy Kiely.
Patty graduated from Waukesha North High School and continued with her education at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee where she received a bachelor's degree in nursing. She worked for many years as a pediatric critical care nurse both at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin and in the community, taking care of pediatric patients in their homes in Milwaukee and Waukesha counties.
Throughout her life, Patty was very giving of herself, her kindness and compassionate nature touching many lives both professionally and personally. She truly loved her job always caring for her patients, as well as their families and relatives, with dedication, dignity and compassion. She also dearly loved animals, as well as plants and gardening, listening to music, and cooking wonderful food and meals for family, friends and neighbors.
Patty is survived by her parents, Richard and Kathy Hogle; sister Jamie (Terry) Eutin; a very dear niece Olivia Kiely; and grandparents Keith and Doris Hogle. She is further survived by spouse Peter Lynkiewicz and his family, and by Kyle Fritz and his family, as well as many other relatives and friends.
Patty was preceded in death by her father, Robin Kiely; grandmothers Jessie Whitty and Bea Casper; grandfathers Ed Casper and Robert Kiely; her great grandparents John and Jeanette Hogle; four aunts, Dawn Bolstad, Ilene Muth, Carol Flanigan and Jessie Gwitt; and an uncle, Chuck Harrington.
Of special note, the family wishes to extend their most sincere appreciation to the nurses, doctors, and staff of Froedtert Hospital for their outstanding dedication, compassion and care of Patty. We will be forever thankful for all you did for us.
To my sister Patty,
My dear sister, I miss you immensely! I'm going to miss your calls, and asking me "wanna hear a funny story"? Thank you for being my sister, my friend, and a wonderful aunt to Olivia. Fly high and rest easy big sis, I've got it from here. Love you so much, Jamie
A private family memorial service is being planned. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patty's name can be made to Waukesha County Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) in Waukesha or to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commision in Milwaukee.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.