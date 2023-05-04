Pauline C. Kopatich
Jan. 24, 1936 - May 1, 2023
On Monday, May 1, 2023, Pauline C. Kopatich passed away peacefully with her children by her side at AngelsGrace Hospice, at the age of 87. Pauline was born in Oconomowoc on January 24, 1936, to Carl and Elizabeth Lampe (nee Mortenson).
Pauline is survived by her two beautiful children, Wendy and Dennis (Patricia Soden); her grandchildren, Mia and Daniel Kopatich and Kristen (Matthew) Lange; her great-granddaughter, Gracelynn Lange; brother, Richard Lampe; along with many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was loving mother to her furry children, Bosco, Buffy and Sammy and loving grandmother to her furry grand-dog, Teddy, whom she loved very much.
Pauline held many job titles throughout the years, from working at the cosmetic counter at Sears, to being a hostess at No Place Restaurant, and a travel agent at Pewaukee Travel. When she was younger, she loved playing the piano for hours every night at her home in Upper Oconomowoc Lake. She loved living on the lake, sunbathing, boating and just spending time with family and friends. Pauline loved to just get out and be active from dining out, to traveling and shopping at lovely boutiques. She had a love for her favorite TV game shows and detective series that she would watch daily, as this brought her much joy. Her addiction to chocolate and candy was like no other and her taste for jewelry, flowers and all things beautiful and unique were unmatched. She lived her life in grace and beauty till the very end. She showed kindness to all people and this was apparent even in the end as her health declined and needed to bring in caregivers to help her adjust.
In her earlier years, she made the best homemade potato salad, coleslaw and sloppy joes. She also made wonderful apple pies from scratch and when the children were younger, they loved eating the raw dough left over from the pie dish. Pauline had a soft spot in her heart for animals. She enjoyed the daily visits from the neighborhood wildlife. She never missed a humane society charity function and took pride in supporting the local animal shelters. The list can go on and on as her legacy will, to this beautiful life that has ended way too soon.
The family would like to extend their deep appreciation to Tairei and our special group of devoted in-home caregivers and the staff at AngelsGrace for their compassion and care they have given Pauline and her family during this time and throughout the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County in Pauline’s name are welcome.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, May 13, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (120 Nashotah Road, Nashotah, WI 53058) from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a service to follow. Burial will follow at LaBelle Cemetery in Oconomowoc.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.