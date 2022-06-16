OCONOMOWOC
Peter Aasen
July 2, 1952 - May 25, 2022
Peter Allen Aasen of Oconomowoc passed away suddenly from a lingering illness.
Beloved husband of Catherine (nee Koehler) for 31 years. He was a great father to Todd and Christy and had eight grandchildren, Paige, Chelsea, John, Mazi, Annika, Scott, Jack and Michael.
Pete spent all of his life in the HVAC business. He went on his first service calls with his dad at the age of 13 and eventually bought Ken Aasen Heating and Sheet Metal from his father. He was the proud business owner/HVAC contractor of Aasen Heating and Cooling for 42 years. He also mentored many in the field. In Pete’s free time, he was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman, he especially loved doing all at his property in Westby. He also loved scuba diving and deep sea fishing.
He will be dearly missed many family and friends.
To honor Pete’s wishes, he will be cremated and there will not be a formal funeral service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Oconomowoc Sportsman’s Club in his name.
Live your best life now, don’t wait, just in case!
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.