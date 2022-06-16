DEERFIELD, Ill.
Peter K. Johnson
May 29, 1932 - May 27, 2022
Peter K. Johnson of Deerfield, Illinois, passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Oconomowoc, just shy of his 90th birthday. He was born on May 29, 1932, to Leo and Ruth (nee Kinnerud) Johnson in Milwaukee.
Peter is survived by his wife, Ardith; his three children, Heidi (John) Hallett, Peter L. Johnson and Andrew (Nobuko) Johnson; and his four grandchildren, Torrin and Tanner Hallett, and Ike and Luke Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Tanya Cope.
Peter received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Cornell University and served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He then graduated from Cornell Law School in 1958. Peter began his legal career in New York City with the Wall Street law firm of Royall, Koegel, Rogers & Wells, focusing primarily on anti-trust law. He joined the National Dairy Products Corporation as counsel circa 1965, and this led to his long and distinguished career with Kraft Foods. He became an expert on pension and benefits law for Kraft, retiring as senior counsel in 2002.
Peter played polo for Cornell University and after college in New York City. He was an avid volleyball player and enjoyed many other sports through the years as well. Peter happily attended nearly all of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events, concerts and plays, which were legion. He coached youth sports for many years in Deerfield including basketball, hockey and baseball, and he and Ardith enjoyed visiting their children in college, watching all three play collegiate athletics. Above all, he truly loved his family and was likewise beloved and cherished by them. He will be forever remembered and held dear.
Burial will take place at La Belle Cemetery in Oconomowoc with a private family service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.