Philip M. Judkins
Nov. 18, 1931 - March 2, 2023
Philip M. Judkins was born to eternal life on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the age of 91. He was born on November 18, 1931, to Elsie (nee Armstrong) and Edward Judkins in the farming community of Seymour Township of Darlington.
Phil belonged to the 4H and was an active FFA (Future Farmers of America) member. He graduated from Darlington High School in 1949. Phil married Rosemary Lange in 1953. He worked on the family farm until 1957. Then they moved to Milwaukee where he worked at Wisconsin Bridge and Iron for several years. They relocated to Oconomowoc in 1962 and Phil worked as an electrician for Derge and Sons Electric until his retirement in 1997.
Phil was very proud of his Irish heritage. He also loved vintage tractors and farm machinery. He loved watching sports: Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and the Brewers. He enjoyed playing sheepshead and euchre.
Phil’s love of his family was his main reason for living a happy life. His sense of humor was amazing! He always had a smile for everyone. He will be terribly missed!
He is survived by his children Steve (Cheri) Judkins, Cathy (Dave) Sanborn, Brenda (Hans) Hoffman, Eileen (Mark) Thurow, Theresa (Greg) Tiegs, Michael (Kathleen) Judkins and Larry Judkins; and stepson Steve Oberbreckling. Further survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemary Lange; his second wife, Marian Judkins; his parents, Edward and Elsie Judkins; his brothers Robert, Glenn and Frank Judkins; his sister Helen Bradley; and his stepdaughter Ashley Oberbreckling Archer.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, W359-N8512 Brown St., Oconomowoc. Memorials to Evin Senior Community or the church are appreciated.
