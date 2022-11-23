TWO RIVERS
Rachel J. Gerritsen
June 2, 1969 - November 15, 2022
Rachel J. Gerritsen, age 53, of Two Rivers, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Rachel was born on June 2, 1969, and raised in Oconomowoc, but lived in many, many places including England. She was extremely proud of her career in hairdressing and cosmetics, managing several salons and working the Clinique Counter at Boston Store.
Rachel’s greatest joy in life was being a mother and grandmother and always danced like no one was watching.
Rachel is survived by her son, James VanderLeest (fiancée, Jasmin Williams-Cooper); grandchildren, Josiah and Journey; ex-husband David VanderLeest; brothers Harlyn (Jeep) Gerritsen (Chris), Michael Gerritsen (Sue), Robert (R.B.) Gerritsen (Judy) and James (Jimmy) Gerritsen (Angie); sister Greta Artrip (Jim); stepmother, Donna Gerritsen; and many other relatives and friends.
Rachel was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; father, Harlan Gerritsen; mother, Jean Ann Gerritsen (Keepers); brother Jon James Gerritsen; and sister Kathy Hofstetter.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 26, at the home of Jim and Greta Artrip, N1182 County Road P, Rubicon, WI 53078 from 1 p.m. Ñ 4 p.m. with a blessing at 2:30 p.m.
The Lyndahl Funeral Home & Cremation services is assisting the family.