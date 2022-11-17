OCONOMOWOC
Ralph L. Mickler
Ralph L. Mickler died Friday, November 4, 2022, at age 80. Beloved husband for 59 years of Jean (nee Mann). Dear father of Kurt (Christi) Mickler and Jodi Bartos. Loving grandfather of Jaric Bartos and Jessica Mickler. Further survived by his sister-in-law, Kathy Mickler and her two daughters, Ralph's nieces, Pamela (Shawn) Burback and Christine (Mike) Demski; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph W. Mickler: mother, Hilda K. Buschmann and brother, John R. Mickler.
Anyone wanting to make a memorial gift could do so to: Shriners Hospital, Chicago Illinois; Alzheimer's Association, Milwaukee; or Kettle Moraine United Presbyterian Church, Hartland.
Ralph spent 25 years in the Construction Equipment Sales Field and 22 years as an Owner and Manager in the Retail Hardware Industry. After retiring, he enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Lake Tomahawk.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.
