OCONOMOWOC
Ralph M. Bankert
April 16, 1934 - March 4, 2023
Ralph M. Bankert found eternal rest on March 4, 2023, at Lake Country Health Services in Oconomowoc at the age of 88.
Ralph was born on April 16, 1934, the seventh child of Ernest and Elda Bankert of Concord.
Ralph was baptized and confirmed at St. Stephen’s church in Concord.
He worked his childhood on the farm and retired from foundry work in Palmyra.
He valued hard work, family, faith, and never having to wear a tie after confirmation.
Ralph loved his horses, Jack and King, but trusted his tractor when he needed a drink in town.
He is survived by two brothers, Ervin (Rosa) Bankert and Ernest Bankert Jr.; brother-in-law Morris Gennerman; as well as many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Melvin, Myron (Lou), Harold (Delphine) and George, and seven sisters, Myrtle (Roy) Zickert, Mabel (Hugo) Guenterberg, Mildred (Frank) Thiemke, Augusta, Eldona Gennerman, Lucille (Eugene) Potenberg and Carol, and sister-in-law Karen Bankert.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 10, at St. John's Lutheran Church, W1204 Rockvale Road, Ixonia, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. (noon). Internment Norwegian Lutheran Cemetery will follow.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.