CLINTONVILLE
Ralph R. Hauser
Dec. 24, 1929 - Aug. 12, 2022
Ralph R. Hauser, age 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Clintonville on August 12, 2022, surrounded by his family.
He was born on December 24, 1929, in Wauwatosa. He was preceded in death by his dear wife of 67 years, Joy M. Hauser.
He is survived by his three daughters, Teriann Hagen (LaVern), Lori Kowalske (Dan) and Patty Goto (Alan); nine grandchildren, Jenny Meiners (Jerry), Curt Hagen (Michelle), Brett Hagen (Lindsey), Daniel Kowalske Jr. (Sherri), Amy Ryan (Tim), Nicole Piskula (Randy), Christopher Kowalske (Jessica), Sara Olson (Eric) and Michael Goto; 24 great-grandchildren; and loving companion, Rosemarie Soumar.
During his lifetime, Ralph was the owner of a successful business Foran Spice Company (Asenzya) in the spice and seasoning industry. He developed the business into one of the leading companies in the industry. He treasured his employees, customers and vendors throughout the years, and always respected their value and ideas. He was a prior member of ASTA (American Spice Trade Association) and IFT (Institute of Food Technologists). He was a man of great integrity and perseverance, and he lived his life, both business and personal, with tremendous energy, enthusiasm and a positive attitude. He spent his retirement in his home on Long Lake in Clintonville, and at Island Dunes in Jensen Beach, Florida. Traveling became a passion in his retirement, touring through Europe, the Panama Canal, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji Islands, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, St. Thomas, cruised on the Queen Mary, and throughout the United States, and more recently took several cruises through the Caribbean Islands. He was a long-time member of the Shawano Presbyterian Church, and a member of the Wauwatosa and Clintonville Masonic Lodge for many years.
A private family memorial service will be held.
A special ‘thank you’ to Unity Hospice Services for their special care of Ralph and his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF)-SE Wisconsin Chapter would be appreciated.
The Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Clintonville is assisting the Hauser family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at eberhardtstevenson.com.