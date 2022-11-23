NAPLES, FL
Raymond A. Vande Moore
April 19, 1937 - Nov. 17, 2022
Raymond A. Vande Moore passed peacefully at age 85 on November 17, 2022. He grew up in Wauwatosa, where he graduated high school in 1955. He graduated from Ripon College in 1959, where he played varsity tennis three years and was a member of Sigma Chi. He proudly served his country as a captain in the Army after graduation from college. He then went on to be self-employed, working as a manufacturers’ sales representative until retiring at 67.
He met his wife, Jane, in Wauwatosa, and they had three sons: Raymond, John and Robert. They raised their family in Oconomowoc. Once empty nesters, they lived half of the year in Naples, FL, and half in Wisconsin.
Ray was a very kind person, always smiling and making new friends wherever he went. He enjoyed playing tennis, golf, and bocce ball during his retirement years. As a lifelong avid Green Bay Packers fan, he watched every game through the good years and bad.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane; dear son Robert; and his brother David and sister, Lynn. He is survived by his brother Rex; his sons Raymond (Sondra) and John (Dawn); and his grandchildren, Rachel, Emily, Anna, Carter, and Benjamin.
Private services have been held.