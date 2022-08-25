Renee Louise Wittkopp
June 2, 1958 - Aug. 18, 2022
Renee Louise Wittkopp, age 64, passed away on August 18, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with lung cancer. Renee was born in Oconomowoc on June 2, 1958, to Robert and Alice Mae Wittkopp.
Renee is survived by her daughter, Shay Larsing from Colorado; brother, Jim (Rhonda) Wittkopp from Oconomowoc; loving fiance, David Yatzeck from Waukesha; stepbrother Jim Zimmerman; stepsister Joan (John) Johnson; nephews Jeff (Lori) Wittkopp and Tim (Heather) Wittkopp; niece Stacy (Ryan) Ranguette; great-nephews and -nieces Gunner, Grant, Kaden, Carson, Emery, Royce, Bree and Brock; close friend Cheri Neibauer; along with many more loving friends and step-family.
Renee was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and stepmother Joann Wittkopp.
Renee enjoyed the holidays and games with her family. Renee loved to watch movies and Brewers games with David. Anyone who knew Renee, knew that she was a loving and caring person. She will be missed by many.
Renee will be laid to rest next to her father at Wisconsin Memorial Park in a private family service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.