WESTFIELD
Rex A. Nienow Sr.
Oct. 29, 1957 — Oct. 15, 2022
Rex Allen Nienow Sr., age 64 of Westfield, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born on October 29, 1957 to Waldemar and Ruth (nee Schrank) Nienow in Oconomowoc.
Rex is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Heidi; his two sons, Rex (Teresa) Jr. and Cory (Katelynn); and was a steadfast grandfather to Lexi; siblings, John (Patricia), Peggy (Randy) Gagliano, Tammi (John) Olson and Polly (Dana) Turner; brother-in-law, Michael Evans; sisterin- law and brother-in-law, Rita and Dan Vosburg; nieces and nephews, Kristie Vosburg, Andy Vosburg, John (Amy) Nienow Jr., Michelle (Jason) Komp, David (Kelly) Olson, Shawn (Beth) Gagliano, Autumn (Ian) Juliet and Jacquelyn (Mathew) VanMinsel; survived by many more loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Nancy (Curt) Stephan, Gail (Tom) Rosenthal and Janice Evans; sister-in-law, Carla Huebner. Rex loved spending time with his family and was adored by his granddaughter, Lexi, who saw him not only as a loving grandfather but her best friend. He loved hunting, fishing, ATVing and woodworking. Christmas was a special time with him building displays and decorating for everyone to enjoy. Rex enjoyed baking for others and made awesome pumpkin and apple pie. As many of his recipes, his oatmeal cookies had a special ingredient that only Rex knew, which made them so good. He had a witty sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Rex enjoyed fellowship with his church family and being able to help others. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Marquette Community Church, 610 Doty Street in Montello, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.