Richard Claude Craemer
Sept. 27, 1943 - May 27, 2023
Richard Claude Craemer, 79, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2023, following a long illness, with his wife Marjorie by his side. Born in Chippewa Falls on September 27, 1943, to Claude and Margaret (Nowak) Craemer, his father was already in North Africa serving in the Army in WWII and did not meet Dick until June 1945. Raised in Eau Claire, Dick attended Regis High School and UW-Eau Claire. He started working with AT&T in September 1966, retiring from there in 1998. He continued his career at Ovation/McCleod and then served as “the Paint Guy” at Lorleburg’s True Value for 12 years, enjoying the work environment and getting to know the people of Oconomowoc.
During his college years, he was active in both the Catholic Newman Center and sang and played guitar in a folk group. Through these activities, Dick met Marjorie Statz, a freshman farm girl from Portage. They married on June 24, 1967, and were lovingly together for just shy of 56 years. Raising four children provided Dick joy as their #1 fan at sporting events, school activities and musical concerts. He volunteered with the OHS Band-Aids, the parent association for the bands with whom he chaperoned band trips to Houston, Orlando and Chicago, and walked many parades routes supporting the young musicians. Dick enjoyed the involvement with the students and was a positive influence in their lives. This influence continued as he embraced being Grandpa, lovingly supporting his 14 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Dick has been a member of St. Jerome Parish for 47 years, and served as a board member for Faith Formation. He has been an active member of the Oconomowoc Knights of Columbus Council (#2487) where he was a Fourth Degree Knight; he held office as Grand Knight and as a trustee.
Dick is survived by the love of his life, Marjorie (Statz) Craemer; his children Catherine (Bill) Daentl of Portage, Laura (Bryan) Rasch of Salem, Christopher (Heidi) Craemer of Edgerton and Jeffrey (Shelly) Craemer of New Brighton, Minn.; siblings Mary Kay Connell of Eau Claire and Thomas (Diana) Craemer of Fairborn, Ohio; sister-in-law Carol McCann of Eau Claire; and brother-in-law William (Kathy) Statz of Portage; grandchildren Peter (Nicolasa) Daentl, Sarah Daentl, Graham Andrews, Tyler Andrews, Alyssa Rasch, Olivia Rasch, Ava Rasch, Nick Schmitz, Jacob Baker, Jonathan Baker, Sydney Welch, Nicholas Craemer, Joshua Craemer and Andrew Craemer; great-granddaughter Evelyn Daentl; along with 17 nieces and nephews and their families.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Margaret (Nowak) Craemer; his brother John P. C. Craemer; his father- and mother-in-law, Leonard and Bernadine (Stockhausen) Statz; and sibling-in-laws Henry and Phyllis Statz, LeRoy and Barbara (Statz) Ode, Thomas McCann, and Richard and Julie (Statz) Lansing.
The family is grateful for the compassionate care Dick received these past several months by the amazing staff of Three Pillars Rehabilitation Center and AngelsGrace Hospice.
A visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, at St. Jerome Parish, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc from 10 a.m. to the time of the Eulogy at 11:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. (noon). A luncheon will follow. A link to livestream will be posted soon.
Memorials may be made in his honor to AngelsGrace Hospice and to St. Vincent de Paul.
