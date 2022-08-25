OCONOMOWOC
Richard ‘Dick’ Engebretson
July 5, 1937 - July 28, 2022
Richard “Dick” Engebretson, age 85, of Oconomowoc, passed away on July 28, 2022. He was born on July 5, 1937, to LeRoy and Fran Engebretson in West Allis.
A Celebration of Dick’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, in The Celebration of Life Center at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment to follow.
Dick is survived by his children, Robert and Randy; brother, Gordon in Land O’ Lakes, Florida; and sister, Sandra Lambrou of Tampa, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Roberta.
Dick served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1955-59. He worked at Crestwood Bakery, CW Brown Printing, and R & R Distributors Painting. Dick was actively involved in Cub Scouts, serving as a Scout leader for seven years. He was also a baseball coach with the Oconomowoc Rec Department for a few seasons.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.