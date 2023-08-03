LAC LA BELLE
Richard (Dick) Lutz
June 17, 1935 - July 28, 2023
Richard (Dick) Lutz completed the circle of his life at home on July 28, 2023, at the age of 88.
He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 66 years, Mary (Timmerman) Lutz. He is also survived by his four children, Midge (Bob) Silk, Rick (Chamy) Lutz, Tim (Edie) Lutz and Mike (Tomoko) Lutz, and his brother, Jim (Kay) Lutz. He was the happy grandfather to nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Richard F. Lutz and Adrienne (Jeffery) Lutz.
Dick graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1953 and from the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism/Advertising in 1957. He was employed by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from 1957 to 1993 as an advertising salesman and then sales manager. He loved his job, his clients and mostly his co-workers with whom he maintained a lifelong friendship.
A gifted piano player, Dick played professionally for many years. He also enjoyed entertaining his friends, especially when he was asked to play the beautiful Bosendorfer piano at the Mihelich home. He was always ready to “sit in” with the many good musicians we have locally. He played by ear and loved to improvise.
The family enjoys owning the many pieces of furniture that Dick designed and crafted as a hobby. He loved woodworking and made everything from jewelry boxes to a complete bedroom set.
Interested in ancient history and archaeology, he and Mary traveled the world to visit notable sites. He spoke enough French to be able to visit France many times and even traded houses for a while with a French family who became great friends.
He was a member of the Oconomowoc Rotary and was a member of the Lac La Belle Yacht Club for over 50 years. He was an avid bridge player and played with his men’s group until shortly before he died.
The family will celebrate his life privately.