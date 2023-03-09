OCONOMOWOC
Richard Dorfman
Richard (Rico) Dorfman died on Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Oconomowoc. He is survived by his wife, Therese; his children, John, Simon, Rina and Meira; and his grandchildren, Chana, Hadassah, Yosaif, Thea, Harper, Charlie, David Roee, Nachala Devorah, Naama Tair, and Moshe Chaim.
He was an American Bridge Association Sapphire Life Master duplicate bridge player and taught duplicate bridge to adults. He was rated in the top 250 players of all time on Bridge Base Online and created and oversaw the Greater Milwaukee Bridge Association website.
He started his own company, WebFeats, a computer programming and consulting service, in 1995. He provided expert analysis in patent infringement lawsuits for numerous lawyers.
He enjoyed sailing, Skyping with his family in Israel and Seattle, and was an avid reader.
May his memory be for a blessing.