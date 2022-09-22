OCONOMOWOC
Richard Ferdinand Erdmann
Richard Ferdinand Erdmann, age 92, was born into eternal life on September 7, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Cherished husband of Lois (nee Dziadosz), the love of his life. Beloved father of Kenneth (Alyse) Erdmann, Robert (Jennifer) Erdmann, Peter (Renee) Erdmann, Ann (Michael) Gapinski, John (Colleen) Erdmann, Barbara (Carl) Guse, Thomas (Tammy) Erdmann, Jerome (Lori) Erdmann, Mary (Michael) Mutza and “adopted” son Robin (Celinda) Newton. Loving grandfather of Timothy Erdmann, Sarah (Eric) Will, Peter Erdmann, Gretchen (Ives) Hermans, Jacob Erdmann, Emily (Matthew) Martin, Molly (Karl) Thompson, Kevin Erdmann, James (Uma) Gapinski, Amanda (Brandon) Combs, John (Michelle) Gapinski, Rachel (Alex) del Valle, Steven Gapinski, Jennifer (Thomas) Hagie, Christine (Adam) Andrus, Elizabeth (Andrew) Steuber, Rochelle (Jason) Connor, Paul (Michelle) Coates, Victoria Erdmann, Izabel Erdmann, Markus (Melissa) Erdmann, Andrew (Jaclyn) Erdmann, Nicole (Lukas) Kostrewa, Mark (Meredith) Mutza, Morgan (Isaac) Buttke and Max (Madeline) Mutza. Richard was also blessed with 36 great-grandchildren (and counting).
He is also survived by his brother, Bernard (Clara) Erdmann; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Richard) Czubkowski; brother-in-law, Gary Hollander; nephews, nieces and many friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand and Marie Erdmann; grandson David Gapinski; daughterin-law Julie Erdmann; brother-in-law Dennis Dziadosz; and brother-in-law Paul Mandracchia.
Growing up in Milwaukee, Richard and his family lived close to his grandparents, aunts, uncles and their parish church. Richard attended Boys Tech High School, where he learned two of his life-long passions: woodworking and playing saxophone. While attending a dance at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, he saw a beautiful young woman and vowed “I’m going to marry that woman.” After two years in the Army stationed in Alaska, Richard and Lois were married in 1953.
In 1963, Richard started his own woodworking company, RE Woodwork. 1967 saw the family move to Oconomowoc and settle on Silver Lake where Richard felt at “peace on the water.” Always an active outdoorsman, Richard shared his love of wind surfing, sailing, canoeing and in winter, speed-skating and cross-country skiing with his family. The lake was the center of many family gatherings including the annual corn roast.
In 1975, Richard and Lois opened World of Wood, specializing in the design and manufacturing of high-end custom millwork and cabinetry. Over the years many of his children worked alongside him. After World of Wood closed its doors in 2011, Richard may have retired but his passion for woodturning and creating beautiful furniture continued. He was active in the WI Woodturners Club, often teaching and donating special woods. He often said, “All wood is important.”
For anyone who knew Richard, his deep Christian faith permeated everything. He created thousands of beautiful wooden Holy Spirit Crosses – a personal reminder to live his life the only way he knew how: one day at a time, loving God, his family and friends, and finding the joy of Jesus in his work. He gifted these to everyone. Richard also expressed his faith and love through poetry, often reciting poems at family gatherings. Richard and Lois recently celebrated their 69th anniversary and once again Richard proclaimed, “We’re still on our honeymoon.”
The family would like to thank the staff at Oconomowoc Hospital and AngelsGrace Hospice for their compassionate care and support.
Funeral services were held. The family would like any donations be sent to one of his favorite charities: St. Vincent de Paul, St. Jerome Parish or Pro Life Wisconsin.
