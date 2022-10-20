LEBANON
Richard G. ‘Richie’ Von Rueden
March 6, 1936 - Oct. 13, 2022
Richard G. “Richie” Von Rueden went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at age 85 years.
Richie is survived by his wife of 33 years, Judy (nee Ganshow), and his children Sheila Dana (Jeff Kornetzke), Mary Jo (Mike) Weaver, Kiren (Rick) Wegner, Peter (Renee) Von Rueden, Lisa (Tom) Worden, Paul (Jenny) Von Rueden, Annie (Rick) Bukowski, Mathew (Joann) Von Rueden and Andrew (AJ) Von Rueden. Grandfather of 29, great-grandfather of 18, brother of John (the late Jane) Von Rueden, Larry Von Rueden and Mary Ann Von Rueden, brother-in-law of Vivian Von Rueden and Kathy Von Rueden. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Julia Von Rueden; his late wife, Wilma; brothers Benny and Mike; son-in-law John Allen; and grandchildren Jarod Von Rueden and Lillian Worden.
Richie was employed at Heavy Duty and for 25 years as an electrician at Watertown Memorial Hospital.
He was a member and former president of Ixonia Lions Club, a Melvin Jones Fellow and 20-year member of Lebanon Lions Club and the Lions Eye Bank transporter. He was also an avid softball player in the U.S. Army and in Ixonia, Richwood and Lebanon, a member of Rock River Hills Country Club, card player, and enjoyed carrying on his mother's tradition of celebrating Christmas.
A celebration of Richie’s life will take place on Saturday, October 22, at St. John's Baptist Catholic Church, 714 Church St., Clyman, WI 53016, from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12 p.m. (noon), followed by Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials to Wisconsin Lions Foundation Camp, Rainbow Hospice or Lion Eye Bank would be greatly appreciated.
Harder Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-781-8350 or visit online at www.harderfuneralhome.com.