OCONOMOWOC
Richard James Zautner
Sept. 29, 1945 - Sept. 7, 2023
Richard (Dick) Zautner of Oconomowoc passed away on September 7, 2023, at the age of 77. Born on September 29, 1945, in Hustisford, Dick was a devoted father and a beloved husband and partner.
Dick was known for his warmhearted nature and his unwavering commitment to his family. He was raised on a family farm in Ixonia by his parents Ken and Delores Zautner, who guided him throughout his life with their love and support. He graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1963, and proudly served in the United States Air Force as a mechanic and instructor from 1965-1969.
Dick spent most of his career as a respected production supervisor at Carnation. His dedication and strong work ethic earned him the admiration of his colleagues and the trust of his employers. He took pride in his work and enjoyed bringing home samples of hot chocolate and malt for his family to enjoy.
Outside of work, Dick found his greatest joy in the company of his loved ones. He met his wife Dona McCabe in Milwaukee and they married in her hometown of Elcho in March 1971. Dick also cherished his two daughters and his son-in-law, Jennie and Beckie (Chris Grems), who brought immense happiness to his life. After Dona’s unexpected death, Dick was lucky to find love again with his wonderful partner, Joyce Bahr.
Dick’s warm and caring personality will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He collected model tractors, particularly the ones he could remember using himself while growing up on the farm. He loved traveling with his daughters, with his friends, and with Joyce, and enjoyed many special trips over the last 20 years. Driving through the countryside, tending to his yard, and watching westerns were also favorite pastimes. He was always ready to lend a hand to friends or family, and his loss leaves an irreplaceable void in our hearts.
Dick is survived by his children, Jennie Zautner and Beckie (Chris) Grems; his beloved partner Joyce Bahr; his brother Dan (Jean) Zautner; his brother-in-law Lee (Diane) Gallert; and his cousin Jill (Bob) Douglas; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dona (McCabe); his sister Diane Gallert; and his parents Kenneth and Delores Zautner.
Funeral services and ceremonies honoring Dick’s life will held at Dr. Martin Luther Church on Friday, September 15. A visitation will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by the funeral services at 12 p.m. A luncheon at the church will follow the service. The family has chosen to hold a private cremation, ensuring Dick’s final resting place Glenview Cemetery in Ixonia.
In honor of Dick’s memory, his family kindly requests donations to be made to either Dr. Martin Luther Church or to St. Ben’s Parish in Milwaukee, where Dick faithfully helped served meals to the community for many years.
Please join us in remembering and celebrating the remarkable life of Dick Zautner. He may be gone, but his spirit and the love he shared will forever remain in our hearts.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.