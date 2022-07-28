Richard L. Schwaab
Nov. 15, 1945 - July 22, 2022
Richard “Dick” Lewis Schwaab passed away after a long battle with cancer on July 22, 2022 at age 76. He was born in the Village of Summit on November 15, 1945. Dick married his high-school sweetheart, Lynn Schwaab (nŽe Howie), on August 14, 1965, and together they raised 4 children Amy (John Kalter) of Stevens Point, William (Cindy) of Woodside, CA, Andrew (Younhee) of Menlo Park, CA and Matthew of Breckenridge, CO. Dick and Lynn would have been married 57 years in August.
Dick was predeceased by his brother, Bill, and his parents, Phyllis and Thomas Schwaab. In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his sister, Mary Cullen (Meredith); his grandchildren (Samuel, Naomi, and Annabel Kalter; Ian, Zachary, Cooper and Carly Schwaab; and Thomas and Ariela Schwaab), and his sisters- and brothers-in-law, Wendela Howie (Howard Clarke), Ellie Howie, Jenny Fell (Jake), Meghan Howie-Timmel (Keith), Drew Howie, and George Howie (Debbie), as well as numerous much-loved nieces and nephews.
Dick was a graduate of UW-Madison (Chemical Engineering, 1967), George Washington University (J.D. 1971 and LL.M. 1979) and was a Fellow at the Max Planck Institute of Intellectual Property Law in Munich Germany (1971-72). In addition, he was a professor at George Mason University Law School, lecturer at George Washington University Law School, and a managing partner at Foley & Lardner LLP.
Dick was a man of many interests including: downhill skiing, backpacking, reading and discussing philosophy, theology, and politics, running marathons, world travel, playing sheepshead with his parents, children and grandchildren, and water sports on beautiful Upper Nashotah Lake. For the last 10 years, he has enjoyed making maple syrup on Lake Edge Farm which has been in the family since 1852.
Dick was a founding member of St. Michael’s Anglican Church in Delafield. For fifty years he was a faithful Christian who knew and loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a kind, humble and most generous man who embodied his deep love of Christ by loving and caring for his beloved wife and family as well as many others throughout his life. We have the great peace of knowing he is rejoicing in Heaven with his Lord!
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12 p.m. NOON on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Nashotah House - Adam’s Hall, 2777 Mission Road, Nashotah.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be given to: Kellermann Foundation - giving health and hope in Africa, St. Michael’s Anglican Church, Lake Area Free Clinic, Oconomowoc Food Pantry, Compassion International, Nashotah House Seminary, or a charity of your choice.
