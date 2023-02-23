Richard N. Sharp
Nov. 22, 1929 - Feb. 19, 2023
Richard Nixon Sharp was born in Milwaukee on November 22, 1929. He passed away at age 93 on February 19, 2023. His last days and hours were spent surrounded by his loving friends and family. He let everyone know that he had lived a wonderful life and was excited to start his next adventure.|
Richard grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Riverside High School. He was drafted by the U.S. Army, serving in Germany during the Korean War. He wasn’t too happy about the situation, but that all changed when he met the love of his life, Maria Geisslinger. He extended his tour of duty to remain in Germany with his sweet heart. They were married in Weikersheim, Germany. He then brought his new bride, Mary Sharp, to Oconomowoc to start their new life.
They soon had a daughter Deborah Lea. Richard worked at Cutler Hammer as an electrician until the factory shut down. His second career was as the maintenance guy at Greenland Elementary School in Oconomowoc. He retired and spent the next 20-plus years as a volunteer at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. Richards’ lifelong passion was bird watching. He found new “lifers” all over the world including Costa Rica, Mexico, Canada, Iceland, Europe and of course throughout the U.S. He was always looking for that new bird to add to his life list.
Richard was preceded in death by his little brother Tom Sharp (Gerald Dishaw).
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Sharp; daughter Deborah (Dr. Charles) Holsen; sister Margaret Freshwaters of Madison; nephew Mark (Joy) Freshwaters; niece Linda (Al) Arndt; and many other extended family members.
There will be a private grave side service and burial with a future celebration of Richards’ life to be announced at a later date.
Donations can be sent in Richards’ name to Waukesha Land Conservancy, Wildlife in Need Center / Oconomowoc, or Tall Pines Conservancy.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.