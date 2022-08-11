Richard ‘Rick’ C. Rice
March 7, 1951 — Aug. 5, 2022
Richard “Rick” C. Rice, age 71, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on August 5, 2022. Rick was born on March 7, 1951, in Waukesha, to Edward and Shirley (nee Esler).
Rick is survived by the love of his life, Mary; children Melissa (Josh) Grimm and Nicholas (Aimee); grandchildren Genevieve, Brooklyn, Connor, Callia, Greysen, Leopold and Rosalind; siblings Edward (Cynthia), Paul (Susan), John, David and Robin (Bob) Sweda; brothersin- law Denny (Angie) Thompson, Ron (Sue) Thompson and Jim (Mary) Thompson; sister-in-law Karen (Bob) Gartzke; along with many more loving family and friends.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Ralph and Genevieve (nee Heim) Thompson.
Rick loved boating and fishing on Silver Lake. He enjoyed spending his time with friends golfing, laughing and being together. Rick loved to travel the world with Mary. He enjoyed nature, tinkering with his electronics and listening to his favorite band, The Beatles. Above all, he loved spending his time with his family.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Oconomowoc Cancer Center, as well as the ProHealth Home Hospice team for the compassion and care they have shown Rick and his family.
A visitation will take place on Monday, August 15, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rick’s name to the Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) are appreciated.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.