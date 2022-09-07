AUBURN, IND.
Richard ‘Stretch’ D. McKenzie
Aug. 2, 1927 - Aug. 31, 2022
Richard “Stretch” D. McKenzie, 95, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Shorehaven in Oconomowoc.
Born on August 2, 1927, in Auburn, Indiana, he was the son of Paul M. McKenzie and Martha M. (Sharp) McKenzie. He served in the U.S. Navy in the late 1940s and spent time in San Diego. He married his high school sweetheart, Beryl J. Baughman, in 1947. They eloped and got married in Battle Creek, Michigan, in 1947. He worked at the Borg-Warner Plant in Auburn learning the gear manufacturing process and working his way up from the tool crib. While married and working he attended Purdue University Extension in Fort Wayne and hitchhiked to night school to get an Associate in Science Degree in Drafting and Mechanical Technology in 1949.
He is survived by his children: daughter Linda (nee McKenzie) Georgeson; son Lynn McKenzie; daughter Paige Matz; and son Craig McKenzie. Grandchildren Aaron Matz, Belinda O’Neill, Matthew McKenzie, Kate Sims, Patrick Georgeson, Peter Georgeson and Paul McKenzie. Great-grandchildren Paxton Georgeson, Maddie McKenzie, Micah McKenzie, Opal and Pike Georgeson, Henry Sims, Makayla McKenzie, Brendan O’Neill and Katherine O’Neill, and Roco O’Neill and Mila O’Neill.
He was preceded in death by daughter Karen Annette McKenzie (1948-1948) and his wife Beryl on April 10, 2017, daughter of the late Oscar Donald Baughman and the late Melba Blanch (Hutton).
He had a long career in manufacturing starting with Borg-Warner in gear manufacturing from 1951 to 1963. In order to expand his career and surprising his whole family he took a job with Napco Bevel Gear Manufacturing in Minneapolis in 1963. The job was as a chief tool designer on a three-year contract with a team building a startup gear factory outside of New Delhi, India. After spending six months in Minneapolis, he took his wife and four children to live in New Delhi, India.
It was a life adventure for all of us after growing up in a small town. Upon returning he worked at J.I. Case in Racine for a year as a methods engineer before taking a job as chief tool & process engineer/manufacturing engineering manager at Milwaukee Gear in Milwaukee. He then moved to Chicago as general manager of both D.O. James and Chicago Gear Manufacturing for seven years. He also worked also as general manager of Grove Gear in Union Grove for four years. He moved to Philadelphia in Pennsylvania for a year or so, working for Lamont Gear Co. and Earle Gear and Machine from 1982 to 1984 as manager of manufacturing services and operations manager respectively Richard decided to return to Milwaukee and worked for American Friction Welding until he retired.
Richard and his wife, Beryl, were longtime serving members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in North Prairie.
His favorite hobbies were listening to Big Band jazz of the ‘40s thru the ‘60s, and he held a sizable collection on LP, Reel to Reel, cassette and CDs. He also collected stamps from all countries in the world after he got his collection from his father.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.
