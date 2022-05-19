Richard W. ‘Dick’ Wilsey
December 9, 1935 - March 17, 2022
Join Dick’s family on Sunday, May 29, from noon to 4 p.m. for a Celebration of his Life. His favorite popcorn and beer and Oreo cookies along with other food will be served. Come share your memories, good, bad and funny with us. Meet us at the Fowler Park Shelter for a celebration on Richard!
Richard W. 'Dick' Wilsey, age 86, passed away on Thursday, March 17, at AngelsGrace Hospice. He was born on December 9, 1935, to John and Marietta (Christopher) Wilsey in Pendleton, Oregon.
Richard is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Hamilton); his children, David (Heather) Wilsey of Flowery Branch, Georgia, and Brian (Lisa) Wilsey of Madison; his grandchildren, Katie Wilsey and Matthew Wilsey; nephew, Ian McIntyre of Newburg, Oregon; and brother-in-law, Bruce Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Christian Wilsey; and sister, Julianne McIntyre.
Richard worked at Carnation/Silgan for over 40 years. He loved to travel, fix things, playing racquetball, beer and popcorn. Dick enjoyed attending and coaching his son’s sporting events.
Memorials may be made in Dick’s name to HAWS in Waukesha or AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.