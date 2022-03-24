Richard W. ‘Dick’ Wilsey
Dec. 9, 1935 - March 17, 2022
Richard W. “Dick” Wilsey, age 86, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice. He was born on December 9, 1935, to John and Marietta (Christopher) Wilsey in Pendleton, Oregon.
Richard is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Hamilton); his children, David (Heather) Wilsey of Flowery Branch, Ga., and Brian (Lisa) Wilsey of Madison; his grandchildren, Katie Wilsey and Matthew Wilsey; nephew, Ian McIntyre of Newburg, Ore.; and brother-in-law, Bruce Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Christian Wilsey; and sister, Julianne McIntyre.
Richard worked at Carnation/Silgan for over 40 years. He loved to travel, fix things, playing racquetball, beer and popcorn. Dick enjoyed attending and coaching his son’s sporting events.
A celebration of Richard’s life will be planned for late spring.
Memorials may be made in Dick’s name to HAWS in Waukesha or AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.