OCONOMOWOC
Robert ‘Bob’ G. Mund
Feb. 27, 1932 - May 23, 2023
Robert “Bob” G. Mund, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at The View at Pine Ridge in Oconomowoc. He was born on February 27, 1932, to George and Elfriede Mund in Milwaukee.
Bob graduated from Washington High School in Milwaukee. He was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy for four years as a diesel engine mechanic. After his service in the Navy, Bob worked at and retired from Kearney and Trecker in West Allis prior to taking the role of vice president at Fisher-Barton in Watertown. Bob volunteered with the Town of Summit Fire Department, at Christ the King Church and at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. He was an active Mason of the Henry Palmer & Glenn L Humphrey Lodges. Bob was a man who had faith in Jesus, loved his wife and family, and instilled lifelong values of honesty and integrity.
Bob is survived by his daughters, Susan (Rick) Hildebrand and Sandra (Michael) Brown; his grandchildren, Lisa (Jason) Hein, Amy (Jason) Price, Colin Brown, Kelsey (Zach) Wyrobeck and Carter Brown; his great-grandchildren, Alicia, Runner, Addelyn, Naomi, Lydia, Titus and Myla; his cousin, Leonore Henschel; close family friend, Carol Higgins; special family member Mary Lindquist; and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years, Marilyn.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be at Thirst Church in Oconomowoc on Sunday, June 25, at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of the donor’s choice.
The family thanks the caring staff at The View and Brighton Hospice.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.