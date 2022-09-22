Robert (Bob) H. Peot Sr.
April 30, 1943 — Sept. 14, 2022
Robert (Bob) H. Peot Sr., passed away on September 14, 2022, after a long illness. Robert was the former owner of Insulation Industries Inc. of Oconomowoc for many years. He was born April 30, 1943 in Milwaukee, but grew up in Langlade.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Joe and Stella Peot; his sister, Audrey Popelka; and grandson, Aaron Peot.
Surviving him are his loving wife, Sharon (Walsh) Peot; daughter, Dawn (Mark) Peot Bodoh; sons Roger (Angela), Jeffrey (Bonnie) and Robert Peot Jr.; and special friends, Jay and Denice Dallmann. He also had eight grandchildren as well as eight great-grandchildren. He was a Navy veteran and served on the USS Spiegel Grove. Robert was an avid hunter, loved to fish, shoot sporting clays and loved to garden. He enjoyed working out with his cronies at ProHealth. He was a kind, generous man and had a great sense of humor. He made many friends in his lifetime. He will be greatly missed.
The Peot family would like to thank the LVAD Team and all the nurse’s that worked to take such good care of Bob at St. Luke’s Hospital.
And a special thank you to Jackie and Pastor Ruth for the extra support you gave us.
A Celebration of Life will be held on September 24 at White Stone Community Church, 2517 N. Dousman Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a service to follow. Military honors will take place following the service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.