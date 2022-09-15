OCONOMOWOC
Robert 'Bob' Ireland
Jan. 4, 1946 - Sept. 3, 2022
Robert 'Bob' Ireland, age 76, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2022, after a prolonged illness, at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Fla., with loving family by his side. He was born on January 4, 1946, to Howard and Margaret (Miller) Ireland in Hustisford.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Donna; his children, daughter Danielle (Darin) Danelski, and sons Bryan (Nicole) Ireland and Jamie Ireland; Gramps to Alexis and Sam Hosch, Erika and Lizzy Danelski and Abby Ireland; sister, Margaret Ireland; and many beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, Howard and Margaret Ireland; brother, Steve Ireland; son, Christopher Ireland; and grandson, Craig Ireland.
Bob was born and raised on a farm in the Town of Oconomowoc and attended Oconomowoc High School. After graduating, he married his high school sweetheart Donna and proudly enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He did his boot training at Camp Pendleton, Calif. Bob bravely served in combat in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1969. Upon returning to the states, he worked several odd jobs before finding his calling in police work. Bob worked patrol for the Town of Oconomowoc for three years and then moved to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, where he rose to the rank of lieutenant. While at the Sheriff's Department, he was in charge of the tactical unit and also the bureau. He scared his family one day when they saw him on the news in a shootout in Waukesha. Bob was one the originators of the department's Make-A-Wish softball tournament fundraiser and stayed involved for years. He retired in 2000 after 30 total years of police service. After retirement and selling their farm in Oconomowoc, Bob and Donna moved to Sabal Springs, a retirement community in North Fort Myers, Fla.
Anyone who knew Bob, knew he had a special passion for sports. He participated as an athlete, coach and mentor. He played football and baseball in high school. After, he transitioned to softball and continued to play it for the rest of his life. Bob loved the competition and his teammates from all the years. Some of his softball highlights include being able to play with his sons and winning the national senior softball title. His skills weren't limited to just softball, he liked riding his bike and was a big golfer, enjoying golf with his wife, kids and grandkids. He was elated the day he got the elusive hole-in-one. Bob enjoyed coaching and coached several of his kids and grandkids teams. They cherished having him there and sage advice that he doled out.
Bob loved his family and spending time with them, whether it be throwing the ball around the backyard, hitting golf balls into the corn field or grilling out on the back deck. He could also be found in the audience cheering on his kids and grandkids at whatever events they were participating in that day. They always knew that he was their biggest fan. In addition to his family, he loved being with his friends going out, telling jokes and generally having a good time. He was well regarded and will be dearly missed by all he knew.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, at St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church, W359-N8512 Brown St., Oconomowoc, with a visitation (10 a.m.-noon) two hours prior to the service. Private family burial to occur at a later date.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.