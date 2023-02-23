DELAFIELD
Robert John ‘Bob’ Pfister
Robert John “Bob” Pfister of Delafield, formerly of Sheboygan Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at the age of 77 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Kinczfogel) for 57 years. Devoted father of David (Jennifer) Pfister, Christine (Thomas) McNelley and James (Cheryl) Pfister. Loving grandfather of Ben Pfister, Hannah Pfister (fiance Reinaldo Cruz), Joshua Pfister, Haley Pfister, Zachary McNelley (fiancee Lauren Schampers) and Matthew McNelley. Bob is loved and will be missed by other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Anna (nee Kuchler) Pfister, his sister Carole Worrall and his aunt Ruth Pfister.
Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from the DNR. He was an avid Brewers and Packers fan. Always a great storyteller, we will miss Bob’s jokes and sense of humor. Above all else, he loved his family and enjoyed sharing in their lives.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, W359-N8512 Brown St., Oconomowoc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Casual attire welcomed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family suggested, which will be given to the Brewers’ Community Foundation.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.