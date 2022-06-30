HORICON
Robert W. ‘Hawkfeather’ Allen
Aug. 25, 1941 - June 26, 2022
Robert W. “Hawkfeather” Allen, 80, of Horicon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at his home.
Robert was born on August 25, 1941, to Thaddeaus and Margaret (McMann) Allen. He was married to Gloria Purgett on March 15, 1980, in West Bend. Bob served his country in the Army National Guard both in Wisconsin and Oregon.
Bob was a modern day Davey Crockett who loved to hunt and fish. The woods and lakes were his domain. Bob had many funny jokes and would tell them in character form to make them even funnier. He loved to cook and was always looking up new recipes to try. Bob was very creative and could take any piece of junk and turn it into something spectacular.
Bob is survived by his wife Gloria of Horicon; three daughters, Victoria (Scott) Oshefsky of Iron Ridge, Jennifer (Donald) Sprague of Wausau and Susan (Ryan) Allen-David of Hartford; son Travis (Tracy) Plaskey of Waubeca; grandchildren Bryce, Drake, Courtney, Christopher, Brittney, Skylar, Grace, Hunter, Celeste and Zarina; great-grandchildren Ondreas and Kiannah; his brothers Dale (Linda) Allen of Ixonia and Bill Allen of Florida; sisters Darlene Allen of Watertown, Laverne “Bernie” (Bruce) Peterson of Mapleton, and Mary Allen of Lake Mills; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Donny McMahon, Ted, Sherman, Lyle and James Allen; sister Marlene Rudloff; and niece Tina Nickels.
It was Bob’s wish that no formal funeral service take place and cremation is to occur.
Bob’s family would like to thank Hillside Hospice of Beaver Dam for all their care and support.
Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.