Robert W. Krieger
May 21, 1949 — August 9, 2022
Dr. Robert William Krieger, age 73, of Hartland, moved to Heaven on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 peacefully at his home. He was born on May 21, 1949 to Alvin and Georgean (Bell) Krieger in Milwaukee.
Bob is survived by his wife, Debra (Brown); their children, Gretchen (Mark) Bahr, Eliott (Sarah) Krieger, William (Alyson) Krieger; his 10 grandchildren; his siblings, George (Nancy) Krieger and Jean Krieger; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Bob attended the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee, and received his doctorate from University of Wisconsin – Madison. He practiced pediatrics at Wilkinson Clinic, which became Aurora Hospital. Bob was united in marriage to Debra Brown on July 4, 1981. They are active members of Elmbrook Church – Lake Country. Anyone who knows Bob, knows he spent his life serving others for their good and God’s glory.
A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Elmbrook Church – Lake Country, 1100 WI-83 in Hartland, with a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. A private burial will be held at Pine Lawn Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Bob’s name to Compassion International at www.compassion.com, or Care Net Pregnancy Center of Milwaukee, 4957 W. Fond Du Lac Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53216.
We grieve the loss of Bob on earth. He leaves a tremendous hole in our hearts, while we celebrate his new body in the presence of Jesus.