OCONOMOWOC
Roger David Kautz
Oct. 4, 1950 - March 7, 2023
We are sad to announce the passing of Roger David Kautz of Oconomowoc. He was 72 years of age and died on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Roger was a loving father to his daughter, Erin, and a great partner and husband to his wife, Pat. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. He is further survived by his brother, Tom Kautz, and his wife, Rosemary. Roger was predeceased by his parents, Gerhardt and Edna Kautz.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday April 22, 2023 at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the humane society of your choice are appreciated.