Roger J. Kopfer
Dec. 5, 1934 - Jan. 7, 2023
Roger J. Kopfer, age 88, was born to eternal life peacefully on January 7, 2023, surrounded by his family at The View at Pine Ridge. He was born on December 5, 1934, to August and Linda (Christian) Kopfer in the Town of Emmit.
Roger is survived by his wife, Millie; their children, Lynn (Terry) Clemans, Wendy (Paul) Egholm, John (Angela) Kopfer and Ross (Lisa) Kopfer; his grandchildren, Carissa (Eric) Brittenham, Amanda (Jordan) Atlas, Jenna (Andrew) Clemans, Nathan (Jacqui) Egholm, Zack (Jessica) Clemans, Shauna Clemans, Jordan Kopfer, Taylor (Anthony) Hurley, Sarah Kopfer, MaryClaire Kopfer and Jacob Kopfer; his great-grandchildren, Emma, Kendall, Connor Brittingham, Charlotte, Lorelai, Sadie Atlas, Colton, Quinn Clemans, Grace and Anna Egholm; and many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sylvia (Ray) French.
Roger and Millie were married happily for over 69 years, and showed what marriage and love was meant to be. Their love was like no other. Roger enjoyed hunting and fishing, polka dancing, golfing and sheepshead. Roger loved spending time at any event of one of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including sporting events and concerts.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. today, January 12, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashippun, with a visitation beginning at 3 p.m. A meal will follow the service at church.
Memorials may be made in Roger’s name to Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin, or the charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank their caregivers and the staff at Towner Crest, The View, and Brighton Hospice.
